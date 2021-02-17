Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after buying an additional 153,953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $563,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,371.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $13,494,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,411,020 shares of company stock worth $382,083,080. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.87. The stock had a trading volume of 110,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,168. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $774.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

