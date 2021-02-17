FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Up 24.3% in January

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 917,800 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 738,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $312.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.41 and a 200 day moving average of $332.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

