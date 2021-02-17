Fair Isaac Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,118 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,504% compared to the average volume of 319 call options.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $464.72. 10,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,342. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

