Faith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FAITF) Short Interest Update

Faith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FAITF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Faith stock remained flat at $$5.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. Faith has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

Faith, Inc engages in creating and building contents distribution systems in Japan. The company provides contents for mobile devices, PC, game equipment, TV, car navigation system, and network audio system, etc. It offers Fans, a platform integrating a full range of music business functions; ecommerce and mail order platform; and sound source and ringtone melody platform.

