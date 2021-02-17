Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) (LON:FOG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.39

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) (LON:FOG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.39 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09). Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 176,851 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.58 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

