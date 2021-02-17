Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.04

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.04 and traded as high as $14.00. Fang shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 32,717 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $121.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fang by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fang by 184.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Fang during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

