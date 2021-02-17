Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 60.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FPI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $335.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 0.84.

FPI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

