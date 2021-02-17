Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $2.30. Farmmi shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 8,035 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmmi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 715,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.49% of Farmmi worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

