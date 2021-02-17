Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 498,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

