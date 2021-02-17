Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.13–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $83-86 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.58 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.44–0.35 EPS.

NYSE FSLY traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,893,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.14 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler cut Fastly from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.29.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $631,485.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 258,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,018,274.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 11,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

