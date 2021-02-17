Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.44–0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.5 million.Fastly also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.13–0.09 EPS.

FSLY traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $94.85. 6,893,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,410. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -148.14 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.29.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $631,485.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,018,274.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 11,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,308 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

