Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $116.00 at Piper Sandler

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

FATE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.32. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,889,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $7,122,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,027,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $86,642,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,438,000 after buying an additional 690,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 66,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

