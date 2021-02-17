FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $571,014.00

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and approximately $571,014.00 worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FC Barcelona Fan Token token can now be purchased for $12.53 or 0.00024189 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00063626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.02 or 0.00868496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006948 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00046477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00026929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.83 or 0.05129386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00045572 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00016338 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,612 tokens. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

