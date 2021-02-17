FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.04. 43,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,772. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

