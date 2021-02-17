FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,007 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,727 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FedEx worth $69,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,411,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FDX stock opened at $261.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.06. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

