FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Trading Up 26.8%

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s share price was up 26.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 701,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 865% from the average daily volume of 72,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in FedNat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FedNat by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FedNat by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedNat by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in FedNat by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

