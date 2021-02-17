FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Trading Up 26.8%

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s share price was up 26.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 701,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 865% from the average daily volume of 72,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.
About FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)
FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
See Also: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.