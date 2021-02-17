Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Update

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 14th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RACE. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of RACE stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $199.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.79. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.