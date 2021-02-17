Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Sets New 12-Month High at $353.60

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 353.60 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 350.60 ($4.58), with a volume of 967590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334.60 ($4.37).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 311.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

