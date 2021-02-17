Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Coverage Initiated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.