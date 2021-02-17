Fetch.ai Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $183.29 million and $17.02 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00062054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.97 or 0.00854896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00046463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00025737 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.49 or 0.04905659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00016197 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00032537 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.