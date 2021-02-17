Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Shares Gap Up to $2,335.00

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,335 ($30.51), but opened at GBX 2,451 ($32.02). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 2,360 ($30.83), with a volume of 153,224 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,184.44 ($28.54).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,408.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,293.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.