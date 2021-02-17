Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,136.25 ($27.91).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

LON FEVR opened at GBX 2,335 ($30.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,408.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,293.22. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 888.40 ($11.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80). The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

