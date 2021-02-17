FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Down 19.1% in January

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the January 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FFBW stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297. FFBW has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FFBW by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FFBW by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FFBW by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 444,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 50,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

FFBW, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

