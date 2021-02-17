FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Trading 19.6% Higher

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) traded up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.73. 400,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 155,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.80.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($7.69) million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

FG Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses to operate in the diversified insurance, reinsurance, and investment management holding activities in the United States. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc in December 2020.

