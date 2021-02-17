Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,292 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 94,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $2.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

