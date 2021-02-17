Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $463.00

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 463 ($6.05) and last traded at GBX 453 ($5.92), with a volume of 120976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 459 ($6.00).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 436.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 382.40. The company has a market cap of £332.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19.

Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile (LON:FAS)

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

