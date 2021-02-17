Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $113.00.

