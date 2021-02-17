Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stake Lessened by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,474 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,378,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,247 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 919.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 74,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,103.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 57,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.27. 3,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,561. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90.

