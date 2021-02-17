Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FNF opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $45.79.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,953,403. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.