Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

