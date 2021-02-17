Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -739.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $157.92.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.56.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

