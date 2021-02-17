Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.27. 8,639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 7,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73.

