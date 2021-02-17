Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

