FIH group plc (FIH.L) (LON:FIH) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of FIH group plc (FIH.L) (LON:FIH) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210.20 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 210.30 ($2.75). 2,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of £26.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42.

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

