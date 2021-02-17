Fiii (FIII) Achieves Market Capitalization of $244,160.82

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Fiii has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fiii has a total market cap of $244,160.82 and approximately $2,389.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fiii coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Fiii Coin Profile
FIII is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io.
Fiii Coin Trading
