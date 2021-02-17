FIL Ltd Acquires 126,869 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,869 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 3.19% of Service Co. International worth $270,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 555,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after buying an additional 24,042 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.78. 24,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,650. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,851 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $543,201.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,276,599.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,551 shares of company stock worth $2,887,592 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

