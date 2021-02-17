FIL Ltd Acquires 418,486 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of Norfolk Southern worth $280,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 690,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 610,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC traded down $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.40. 22,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,157. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

