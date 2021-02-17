FIL Ltd Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $299,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

NYSE TMO traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $498.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

