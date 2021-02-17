FIL Ltd Buys 381,238 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.67% of Enbridge worth $436,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 168,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,878.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,440,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,022,000 after acquiring an additional 474,084 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 163,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,722. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

