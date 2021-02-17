FIL Ltd Buys 548,049 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548,049 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 5.19% of Brookfield Renewable worth $521,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

BEPC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.96. 35,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

