FIL Ltd Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,774,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 707,123 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.7% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Oracle worth $567,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.83. 168,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,903,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.46. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.