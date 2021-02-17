FIL Ltd Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,683,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 455,159 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.30% of T-Mobile US worth $496,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $560,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,461.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.25. 80,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,419. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

