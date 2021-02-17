FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,254 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of HCA Healthcare worth $266,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,924,000 after purchasing an additional 259,582 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after purchasing an additional 379,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,449,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,685,000 after purchasing an additional 185,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,340. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $181.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,587. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

