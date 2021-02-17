FIL Ltd Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.64% of The Progressive worth $370,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $311,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,770 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 89,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,526. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.25. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The Progressive’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

