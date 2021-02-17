FIL Ltd Grows Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,968,026 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for about 1.2% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FIL Ltd owned approximately 5.36% of Rogers Communications worth $1,011,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

RCI stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

