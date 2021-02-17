FIL Ltd Has $1.09 Billion Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,327,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,261,840 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 1.3% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FIL Ltd owned 3.83% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $1,089,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 353,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,201,000 after purchasing an additional 787,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,039 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

CNQ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. 173,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,941. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.69 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $30.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

