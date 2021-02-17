FIL Ltd Has $1.32 Billion Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 1.6% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FIL Ltd owned about 2.11% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $1,316,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAM. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

BAM stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. 135,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,023. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,190.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

