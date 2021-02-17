FIL Ltd Has $1.52 Billion Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 828,238 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 1.9% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FIL Ltd owned 1.10% of Shopify worth $1,516,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,117.61.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $69.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,404.24. 86,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,670. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,215.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,073.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.34, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

