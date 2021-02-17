FIL Ltd Has $245.37 Million Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,300,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 119,083 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 3.28% of Cenovus Energy worth $245,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lowered Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

Shares of CVE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,894,646. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

