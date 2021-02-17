FIL Ltd Has $248.52 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,171,039 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.18% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $248,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 336,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 14,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $60.46. 489,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,930,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of -539.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.